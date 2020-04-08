Mt. Juliet Police have added a new service to their workload amid the quarantine: celebrating children’s birthdays.
Due to the moratorium on large gatherings — a preventative precaution included in the stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19 — Mt. Juliet Police have taken to the streets in squad cars to help make sure elementary school kids still have a special birthday.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department has taken it upon themselves to celebrate these birthdays with children on demand so that children are not dismayed by the lack of a party. To do this, MJPD set up a form online for parents to fill out and submit to have officers dispatched to do this for their children.
The information required includes parents’ names, email, phone number, the child’s name, the child’s street address (which must be a Mt. Juliet residency), the child’s date of birth and the school that the child attends. When this information is submitted, officers show up on the child’s birthday and play the “Happy Birthday” tune on their loudspeaker.
The song is also accompanied by the flashing blue lights atop the police car, which is usually parked curbside or as close to the residence as the car can get. MJPD is also presenting small gifts to the child in question when they make these birthday appearances, which helps parents whose shopping for birthday presents has been hindered by the quarantine.
MJPD put up the online announcement about offering this service to the community on March 30, and according to Captain Tyler Chandler, officers have performed 30 birthday visits. On April 1, they performed another 30, and by that point, they had received a total of 260 submissions from parents and guardians to wish children around the city a happy birthday.
Of course, the quarantine has only complicated the regular duties that police have to perform because, in addition to their normal patrol obligations, they are tasked with enforcing the social distancing policy. Adding the birthday wishes as an extra community service, however, has caused MJPD to capture the attention of the rest of Middle Tennessee because it suggests that the department is prepared to go the extra mile during the quarantine.
Mt. Juliet residents are still able to access the online form at the Mt. Juliet Police Department website and submit requests for birthday wishes for their children. An MJPD staff member will then contact them using submitted contact info and arrange the visit either via phone or via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.