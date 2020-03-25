The city of Mt. Juliet is “strongly” urging residents to follow Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders in response to COVID-19.
The city issued its statement Sunday after Lee ordered Tennessee restaurants and bars to serve only take-out, drive-through and delivery, and limit social gatherings and other steps.
“City leadership, along with the Mayor, Vice-Mayor, and all Board of Commissioners, continue to communicate and evaluate the uncertain and developing COVID-19 situation to see if further actions should be taken,” the statement read.
Mt. Juliet had already restricted access to city facilities, which includes all government buildings.
As of March 17, City Manager Kenny Martin put out a statement that accompanied a memo about what new preventative measures would mean for the city. The memo explained that city operations have not been halted but, rather, adjusted to protect the city from the 2019 coronavirus outbreak.
These adjustments mean that, while City Hall will still be open to its personnel, residents who have necessary business at City Hall are now being encouraged to only handle it via phone at 615-754-2552. Things that need to be brought to City Hall are to be exclusively delivered to the dropbox in its driveway. The city’s efforts attempt to make as much business electronic as possible.
On Monday night, March 16, city officials “made the decision to limit access to all city facilities to appointment only to limit exposure,” said Martin. “All city services are available online, and limited in-person meeting requests will be available upon request. Any in-person meetings will be held with social distancing and public safety protocols ini place to make sure our citizens and employees are kept safe.”
Specific entrances have been designated for certain uses at all city facilities in the event that in-person business is deemed necessary. Protocols and precautions being taken include reminders to wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds or to use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Protocols also emphasize that no hands touch one’s eyes, nose or mouth and that, regardless of the illness, no one come into close contact with anyone who is exhibiting the symptoms of any particular sickness. Contact information for various government departments has also been distilled and disseminated in the aforementioned memo to help streamline electronic formats over in-person business.
“We will monitor going forward for any needed adjustments and will strive to provide the very best customer service. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we must put human health, safety, and welfare first. That is and will always be our number one priority,” Martin explained.
The city is currently focused on prioritizing support functions and carrying out critical operations in a way that complies with social distancing recommendations. Any and all activities having to do with the Parks and Recreation department are officially cancelled, and the rentals for those events have been refunded to their initial payers.
All public events sponsored by city law enforcement has also been tentatively postponed until April 10 at the earliest, and these events include traffic school as well as municipal court for adults or juveniles. Ride-along programs have also been suspended. Reporting crimes can now only be done by phone, and in the case of crimes that are not currently in progress, citizens are encouraged to report to the number, 615-754-2550.
Additionally, officers are also emphasizing their abilities to assist with non-emergency situations by phone as best they can. These tactics are being channeled toward issues of destruction of property, civil disputes, theft, harassment calls, financial crimes and the like. There is also an online reporting system on the MJPD website for use in reporting crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.