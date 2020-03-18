Since Linda and Alvin Biles built their home in Mt. Juliet 46 years ago, the view from their back porch has changed quite a bit.
The couple watched as a lone house on a hill grew into a neighborhood, but they never expected to see the entire scene blown away in seconds by a tornado.
As she looked across her yard a week later, Linda Biles counted her blessings: support from volunteers, shelter with family members and her husband waking her minutes before the storm hit.
“You don’t have time to think or anything, you just do,” she said. “We came down to our garage and got over in the corner. There was a big gun safe sitting right here, about 1,000 pounds, and we got chairs and sat right there.”
Less than 10 minutes after Biles left her bedroom, the tornado ravaged its walls and roof. The garage’s back windows blew out and gave the couple a view of the outside, but it could not prepare them for the full extent of the damage.
“After it passed, the garage door on the far side was just crumpled up,” Linda Biles said. “We could go out as soon as the tornado went by, but when you went outside all you saw was the land. The house was totally gone up on the hill.”
While the two tried to process the damage, stunned silence quickly gave way to shouts.
“The neighbor’s wife was hollering for help, and he was trapped in the garage between two cars,” Alvin Biles said. “I had somebody call 911, and it wasn’t long before the police and responders were over here. They got him out, but he had two broken ribs and a collarbone.”
Responders became a regular sight for the Biles family over the next week as volunteers worked to clean up the neighborhood.
“I can’t say enough about all the volunteers and what they do,” Linda Biles said. “I worked for 38 years at West Wilson Utility District, and the general manager Freddie Weston has been over here every single day cutting down trees. He had 35 employees over here one day.”
Church groups and the city’s organized volunteers also visited, and the couple met many people from out of state.
“We’ve had people from Alabama and everywhere else,” Alvin Biles said. “We’ve have been a lot of church groups come around and give us hugs, and I’m very thankful for them.”
In the meantime, the two are deciding whether to leave their home and the memories of the tornado behind. They are currently staying with family in the same neighborhood and weighing their options.
“You’re kind of in a state of not knowing what to do,” Linda Biles said. “But our daughter, our son-in-law and our son, if it weren’t for them — they have really taken over and taken care of us. The volunteers too, everyone has brought food, drinks and snacks and I can’t say enough about it.”
