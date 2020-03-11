Mt. Juliet has been less than receptive toward open records laws as of late, and Vice Mayor James Maness has struggled to get the Board of Commissioners to focus on them.
Maness got the most traction with his email transparency ordinance, which was approved on first reading and rejected upon further discussion. Referred to by Mayor Ed Hagerty as the “Clinton ordinance,” it sought to mandate that public officials conduct city business only via city email as opposed to personal email accounts.
Email transparency was approved for further discussion in September but delayed repeatedly by the expressed need for a workshop on the subject, which didn’t convene at its originally scheduled time due to miscommunication. When it did finally return before the board for its second reading, the mayor said that transparency shouldn’t stop with email but, rather, extend to text messages as well.
For this reason, the mayor ultimately opposed the ordinance, as did Commissioners Art Giles and Jennifer Milele. Maness stressed the fact that the ordinance posed no cost to the city while establishing the equivalent transparency for texts would have required costly infrastructure. To no avail, he advocated passing email transparency by itself first for that reason.
More recently, Maness sponsored an ethics complaint ordinance, which was also defeated — this one without discussion. The ordinance aimed to extend the filing period for complaints to the Ethics Commission from 30 days to a full year. Previously, the law did allow for complaints to be filed within a year’s time of the date the infraction is alleged to have occurred.
The law was changed in part because of city officials who sought to abuse the length of that window for political gain according to Mayor Ed Hagerty. While he has not named anyone in particular, he has a personal history with the law after rival, mayoral candidate Jim Bradshaw filed against him in 2016 at the end of his election campaign, which led to the Election Commission giving him another 60 days to request reconsideration or judicial review.
Bradshaw accused Hagerty of violating conflict of interest disclosure statutes via ownership of 10 rental properties that generated more income than Hagerty had disclosed. Hagerty submitted new financial disclosure statements, however, and explained to the Tennessee attorney general that he wasn’t actually earning much from the rental income. The Ethics Commission ultimately dismissed the case.
The mayor has not publicly provided examples of how a year-long window to file ethics complaints has been gamed for political gain, having said very little on the subject, but the vice mayor has publicly expressed his disappointment about both his proposed restoration of said window and his email transparency proposal being dismissed without discussion.
“It has that feel sometimes that we’re not going to do anything more than the bare minimum,” Maness said.
This comes on the heels of the board appointing a new representative to the Ethics Commission at Milele’s recommendation. At present, city officials can conduct city business in private with no record of negotiation or discussion, and any official who finds another to have committed an ethical violation has 30 days to file against that individual, regardless of what fact finding they may deem necessary.
