On Feb., Mt. Juliet commissioners finally adopted the Comprehensive Transportation Plan after about five years of focused development.
Merely developing the transportation plan itself even before implementing it has already cost $175,000 partly due to analytical studies. The city also invested considerable time in the form of public hearings, polls and staff meetings between city officials. It’s based on predictions about what the city’s infrastructure requirements will be 20 years from now.
These projections of the future compare the city’s 2010 base-year highway system to the expected needs of 2040, and they conform to the Nashville Area MPO’s travel demand model, which was part of their 2040 Regional Transportation Plan and has obviously been tested already by proportionately comparable growth in recent years.
The difference in Mt. Juliet’s goal, however, is that its plan aims to sustain its small-town vibe while increasing connectivity with Lebanon and Nashville by expanding existing roadway infrastructure. This also includes the development of smarter street signals and increasing the number of options drivers have regarding how to reach their destinations in or around Mt. Juliet.
Preliminary studies for the new plan rated Mt. Juliet’s connectivity with Lebanon and Nashville as occupying a “relatively low level,” recommending improvements. In particular, the focus for those improvements start with Mt. Juliet Road and fan out from there to address its interactions with other key roadways like Division Street, Lebanon Road, Old Lebanon Dirt Road and of course I-40.
As amended and approved, the plan aims to add lanes to Bender’s Ferry from Lebanon Road to Mays Chapel, two segments of Nonaville Road, three segments of Central Pike, Greenhill Road from Division to Lebanon Road, Golden Bear Gateway from Curd Road to Lebanon Road and several other existing stretches of roadway with high traffic volume. It also adds a new four-lane avenue to connect Golden Bear Gateway to Eastgate Boulevard.
With the new plan, new access points onto Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road are far less likely to come to fruition as it emphasizes strict regulation of anything that would add further traffic on these main thoroughfares. The plan isn’t just about roadways, though, because what makes it comprehensive is how it tends to all forms of traffic crossing or alongside said roads, which Public Works Director Andy Barlow says is the best part.
“In many ways, the different aspects of transportation are all tied together whether we realize it or not,” Barlow said. “Everyone thinks of driving as transportation but doesn’t realize how much walking they actually do on a daily basis. The plan itself focuses on major projects such as roadway widening or the proposed Central Pike interchange down to sidewalks or how development can affect the transportation system.”
Some of the plan’s improvements are planned to come from developers bringing their businesses or homes to the area. Others are expected to be developed by the city in conjunction with the state in response to general growth based on plans set in motion since the inception of the transportation plan.
One remaining concern is whether or not the plan accounts for all the growth Mt. Juliet might see by 2040. While the population boom and influx of industry is bound to taper off in the near future, many of the studies on which this plan is based were conducted around 2015. The city has not only grown but grown faster since then, and city officials were criticized for approving the plan too slowly.
Vice Mayor James Maness who sponsored the resolution to push the plan to approval was quite vocal about his own frustrations over the challenges of getting the plan passed in recent months. He lamented that the Planning Commission took six months to pass the plan to the Board of Commissioners in the first place and had to be convinced to allow the newest commissioner, Jennifer Milele, extra time to review the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.