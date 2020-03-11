Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and others agree that the city’s recovery from the tornado is best characterized by its overwhelming volunteerism.
Recovery remains a process with much to rebuild, but volunteers have turned out in droves to help neighbors clear the lots of destroyed or damaged homes. On Thursday, Everyone’s Wilson, a coalition of about 40 churches, organized two services at Providence United Methodist Church.
Collectively, the services drew over 700 people to worship and to pray for those affected by the storm. Hambrick addressed those who gathered at one of the services and called the outpouring of support he has seen “awesome,” calling on everyone to keep going. On Sunday, he elaborated on the extent of the volunteer support via video message through MJPD’s media release.
“I’ve seen love,” Hambrick said before comparing what he’s seen in the community to a passage from 1 Corinthians. “I’ve seen the gift of love — an outpouring come out in a tremendous way during this time.”
The robustness of volunteer turnout last week in the immediate aftermath was such that MJPD had to restrict the number of volunteers it allowed to help at official city volunteer activities, encouraging the rest to volunteer elsewhere. To enforce this, they established a registration process for volunteerism.
Volunteers helped clear lots of debris while also separating the different types of debris to make pickup easier. The 10 feet behind curbs in front of houses is a zone universally designated for debris to be picked up, but this debris must be separated into household garbage, construction debris, vegetative debris like tree branches and leaves, hazardous waste like pesticides or batteries, damaged appliances and electronics.
Student bodies from the destroyed schools, Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle, gathered with faculty and parents at Mt. Juliet High to show their support on Friday with a turnout of over 1,000 people. Faculty fashioned neon-yellow support signs and waited to receive the families and teachers of the destroyed schools at the door.
While alerts from MJPD thanked everyone who was willing to volunteer, only involved organizations, approved volunteers and those who could show proof of “pre-approval” were allowed to participate in city volunteer activities on Thursday due to an overwhelming response on Wednesday.
“We are overwhelmed as a community and are no longer accepting volunteers,” one alert read. “We truly appreciate the outpouring of support, but we are overwhelmed.”
On Saturday, however, no volunteers were turned away as alerts encouraged more people to show up with the option to register onsite at the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road near Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, which was also significantly damaged in the tornado. Anyone at least 16 years of age could participate as long as juveniles were accompanied by a parent or guardian.
City-organized volunteer efforts focused primarily on nine areas: Athletes’ Way, Athletes’ Way North, Barrett Drive, Catalpa Drive, Clearview Drive, Dogwood Drive, Fescue Drive, the entire Triple Crown Neighborhood and Volunteer Boulevard.
MJPD also instituted a curfew in these areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. so that police could ensure that potential thieves wouldn’t be able to pillage the ruins of wrecked homes at night as well as to protect volunteers from certain dangers incurred by working in total darkness since power had yet to be restored to certain parts of the city.
Everyone’s Wilson has established a fund to accept monetary donations in service of first responders, schools, relief efforts and the average citizen, and the link is listed on MJPD’s news homepage. MJ 4 Hope is another tornado relief fund specifically for Mt. Juliet citizens and entities, and it can be accessed online for donations from the same page.
