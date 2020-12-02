With a mission to “reduce the trauma of child abuse and facilitate the healing process,” the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center has a critical role to play.
Just 12 years old, the center now has just hired a new executive director. Scott Ridgway comes with a lifetime of working with youths and nonprofits. He replaces Nancy Willis, who is remaining on the board.
“My life has revolved around advocating for the quality of life for children and families,” Ridgway said. Before joining the CAC, he spent nearly two decades as executive director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
The center’s main function is to interview victims of abuse to aid in prosecution. It also works to raise awareness of child abuse. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the caseload has not seen much of a drop-off. So far this year, center has conducted 297 interviews, compared with 309 in all of 2019.
The center’s forensic interviewer is Cece Ralston, who said she has several goals when a child is brought to the center, most often after being referred by the state Department of Children’s Services or law enforcement.
“We want to be completely transparent. We want them to know that they’re not in trouble,” she said. The child is told the interview is being recorded and that somebody will be watching. “And I want them to know I’m not allowed to tell anybody what they tell me.”
It will fall to Ridgway to make sure the center is successful in its mission, a challenge he’s eagerly undertaken.
“They’re doing a great job here,” Ridgway, 57, said. “We’ve had a busy two, two and a half weeks here.”
The job covers everything from making sure there is toilet paper and paper towels stocked in the center’s building in Lebanon to fundraising to public awareness.
“One of my strengths is doing public outreach,” Ridgway said. “We must let people know child abuse is real and people need to know the warning signs.”
It would have been nice to have an open house, he said, to not only raise the center’s profile but to introduce himself to the community, but COVID-19 prevented that. So, Ridgway is conducting an evaluation of the center’s needs. Near the top of that list is raising money, as the center’s main fundraiser, A Chocolate Affair, was canceled because of the pandemic.
The center serves not just Wilson County, but also the other 15th Judicial District counties of Jackson, Macon, Smith and Trousdale. Ridgway said he would like to see the board expanded to include representatives from outlying counties as well as someday perhaps open a couple of satellite facilities.
“They’re a strong board. One of the things I’m excited about is working with them,” he said. “They’re all passionate.”
Board Chairman Bill McKee said the board chose Ridgway because of a combination of factors, including his many years of nonprofit management, his maturity and his long association with this type of work.
“He just rose to the top of the applicants we had,” McKee said.
Ridgway has a bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a master’s in public service management from Cumberland University.
He began his career working with Metro Nashville Public Schools. That was followed by stints at the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute and the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, before he joined the suicide prevention network.
“I can remember talking to legislators, supporting funding for child advocacy centers,” Ridgway said. “The world has revolved around again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.