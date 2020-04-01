Early Friday afternoon, MJPD Officer Jordan Brown stopped a woman in Williamson County from jumping from the Natchez Trace Bridge.
The woman was experiencing what has been described by law enforcement as “a mental crisis,” which led her to stand on the side of the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge over TN 96. She was gripping the guardrail and leaning over the edge when Brown and his father rode by on motorcycles.
Brown only just graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy last week, days before the incident. He’s the newest initiate in MJPD, and as he and his father were passing the woman, he stopped near her, sensing her distress. His father had continued up the road, not realizing at first that his son had stopped.
Off duty, Brown started talking to the woman, and they held a rather lengthy conversation, during which Brown became aware of her distress. Brown carefully approached her and wrapped his arm around her shoulders; he then proceeded to slowly walk her back to safety.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the woman on the bridge and dispatched a deputy to the site of the incident. Brown flagged the deputy down when he arrived so that local authorities could take it from there.
“Jordan graduated the police academy this week, and he is already a shining example of the work police officers do to save lives,” according to MJPD Chief James Hambrick. “I’m grateful that he was placed in that moment so he could intervene to help a fellow human being in distress.”
The Natchez Trace Bridge is a known suicide attraction, serving as the site of 33 suicide deaths since January 2016. It’s an issue that has led the National Park Service to say it was looking into how best to make the landmark safer. The suicide rate, however, may be escalating amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it provokes quarantines, layoffs and other economically injurious circumstances.
Brown’s efforts to stop the latest suicide attempt on the bridge came near the end of a 48-hour period during which the Knox County Regional Forensic Center had conducted an examination of nine recent suicides, eight of them in Knox County. Those examinations account for a number of suicide deaths nearly 10% of 2019’s total suicide rate.
Based on that information, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has alerted not only his community but those outside it to an uptick in suicides he thinks may be attributable to the measures being taken to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.
“That number is completely shocking and makes me wonder if what we are doing now is really the best approach,” Jacobs said. “We have to determine how we can respond to COVID-19 in a way that keeps our economy intact, keeps people employed and empowers them with a feeling of hope and optimism—not desperation and despair.”
