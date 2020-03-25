Mt. Juliet’s Board of Commissioners will soon buttress its public hearings with more work sessions to ensure commissioners are better informed on the details of complex agenda items before the starts of said hearings.
The board voted on March 9 to schedule these work sessions as needed on the same days as their regularly scheduled, bi-monthly hearings, but the ordinance that mandates as much was originally intended to stagger them on different weeks. The initial purpose of the ordinance was to have commissioners and staff meet on the third Monday of each month.
Vice Mayor James Maness sponsored the ordinance with the hopes that the board would be able to iron out the details of more complex issues before those issues were fielded at public hearings. Commissioners Ray Justice and Jennifer Milele both concurred with the need for this level of clarity going into public hearings yet felt separating the new sessions from the days when they and staff were already scheduled to assemble was superfluous.
The agenda items that have really merited this level of time investment recently, though, are issues like the public swimming pool idea, which was bandied about late last year, or the latest development plans for Bradshaw Farms or the transportation plan that the board finally passed last month. According to Milele, these items in particular were issues on which the board could have used extra work sessions.
The newly proposed work sessions will be just as public as previous work sessions have always been, and history suggests this means the public will be allowed but unlikely to attend. As it is, citizens count on knowing that public hearings are on every second and fourth Monday, but the work session in the two hours leading up to said hearings is often more difficult for them to predict, let alone attend.
Many people still haven’t gotten off work in time to attend work sessions, and when people show up in large numbers for agenda items they care about during public hearings, they often express surprise upon hearing that there was such a thing as a work session beforehand. The details discussed therein, however, are often salient points a concerned public needed to know but, instead, found out while trying to make their voices heard on the issue in question.
Bradshaw Farms developments are an apt example of this as many showed up at city hall to protest specific parts of the development plan if not the plan in its entirety. When the board dealt with the issue, though, many who showed up were upset to learn that the specifics they’d come to protest were not negotiable parts of the plan being discussed.
“Personally I like the work sessions,” Milele said. “I think they are necessary because on some projects, there are too many details and unanswered questions that have to be asked and ironed out.”
Milele added, though, that she sided with the rest of the board in amending the ordinance to put the extra work sessions on the same days as the public hearings, as has been done with previously scheduled work sessions in the past.
“The reason for this,” Mayor Ed Hagerty said, “is staff is already present and ‘on the clock’ on the [second] and [fourth] Mondays. If we had chosen to add the [third] Monday, staff would have needed to be called in for additional work. The board did not want to add another burden to the staff… We would rather they go home and spend time with their families.”
Maness said, though, that the board has commonly cited difficulties in establishing meetings for various agenda items as reasons to defer those items or make decisions with which he disagreed in the past. With the fiscal budget to be decided near the end of spring, for example, he mentions that City Manager Kenny Martin has already tried to establish work sessions for that inevitably complex item but to no avail.
“My experience is meeting before the commission meeting leaves little time for needed meetings,” Maness said. “My goal was to reserve the [third] Monday and cancel the meeting if not required. This would block off each month to save staff time, trying to coordinate a date and time when all the elected officials can attend. I find people are surprised at how little the commission meets to discuss things such as the budget and major developments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.