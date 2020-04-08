Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.