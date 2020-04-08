Mt. Juliet officials are emphasizing personal responsibility as the primary means of enforcing the stay-at-home order
In an official statement, the city commended Gov. Bill Lee for mandating all citizens to stay home unless engaging in essential business.
The logistics of enforcing such an order, however, are a challenge. The rights that every American citizen has remain protected by the Constitution and thereby permit certain freedoms that make it difficult for law enforcement to enforce the order in question.
According to City Commissioner Jennifer Milele, the exception that the order makes for essential services and activities makes it “very difficult” to track everyone’s comings and goings and the purposes of their wanderings. As such, it’s necessary for law enforcement to focus on enforcing social distancing standards whenever possible and ensuring public grounds that are closed remain vacated.
“If the police see groups of people, say in the park, or neighborhoods, they have the enforcement to break those up if they are more than 10 [people],” Milele said. “The city parks, trails, greenways, dog parks, etc., are open, but the playgrounds and skate park are closed. Of course, if the police see anyone there they will be told to leave, repeat offenders would be cited.”
Citations and arrests are technically a legal recourse available to law enforcement, but at least two city officials have expressed significant doubts that the district attorney will prosecute anyone for violating the governor’s order. Vice Mayor James Maness, being one of them but less certain of the district attorney’s lack of intent to prosecute, said that prosecution may come for any especially egregious violation of the order.
“Personally I question if (the district attorney) would or wouldn’t” prosecute, Maness said. “I imagine it probably is in the severity of it. It’s probably going to be a case-by-case thing on it.”
Commissioner Ray Justice said that one way a violation might rise to the level of a citation is if someone reports their neighbor or fellow citizen as repeatedly or blatantly violating the stay-at-home order in a manner perceived as a threat to the public.
Rather than place his faith in legal enforcement, however, Justice said simply that his faith was in God, “first and foremost.” Beyond that, though, he said, “My faith is in the people of our city, our county, our state, and our country — that they will do everything that is necessary.” He added that he didn’t “believe that the government is going to legislate common sense to anyone.”
Similarly, Maness emphasized that it is up to individual citizens to take responsibility for their safety more than it is up to law enforcement or any government entity to force them into safety.
“Individuals also have a self-responsibility to stay at home as much as possible,” Milele said.
