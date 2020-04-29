A teenage driver on South Greenhill Road was assaulted Sunday by an adult near the Willoughby Station entrance for tailgating, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Mt. Juliet police are currently looking for a adult male in his 20s suspected of having assaulted a 16-year-old driver in what authorities are describing as a fit of road rage. Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. to investigate the assault.
The victim followed behind the suspect on South Greenhill at a distance the suspect deemed too close until the suspect stopped his car. The suspect allegedly climbed out of his own vehicle to approach the victim’s driver-side window and forcibly took the glasses off the victim’s face before punching him. The suspect then fled the scene.
Police say the suspect drove a gray Toyota Tacoma pick-up with a white license plate emblazoned with red letters.
MJPD is requesting that any information on this crime be reported to them via their tip hotline at (615) 754-TIPS (8477), but calls with information on the case can also go to the department’s direct line at (615) 754-2550. Tips can also be placed online at http://www.mjpd.org/.
