Mt. Juliet Public Works has secured new vehicles and equipment for dealing with the damage left behind by the March 3 tornado.
The city amended its budget via a vote among city commissioners so that Public Works could get two grappling trucks and also rent dump trucks. Other equipment also proved necessary, and the department was approved for spending funds to secure that equipment along with the vehicles after having relied on neighboring communities to provide them so far in the aftermath of the tornado.
This qualified as an emergency need, which is why approval came swiftly for a $300,000 expenditure on transportation equipment and another of $100,000 for machinery and other rented equipment. The money, as confirmed by Vice Mayor James Maness during the vote, was drawn from the General Fund.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow said the department has long intended to replace its stock chipper trucks with grappler trucks. The department already had reason to anticipate that, in the event of a certain type of emergency going forward, the city would need these vehicles in the immediate aftermath, but it took another emergency to necessitate the acquisition of those vehicles.
“Basically, the city provides a courtesy service of picking up small piles of limbs, vegetative debris, and the like,” Barlow said.
This courtesy service is only about two decades old, beginning after another storm event that proved chipper trucks’ necessity. The city acquired one such truck, which has been the sole truck servicing the whole city ever since, and that one truck has, of course, aged considerably since its purchase. The city has doubled in size during the truck’s service as well to say nothing of the urgent needs the tornado created.
“As a result, we have been faced with degrading levels of service over recent years,” Barlow said.
Public Works had already been knee-deep in an investigation of what new options were available to replace the lone chipper truck on which the whole city relied by the time the tornado hit. This has become paramount now that the city is tasked daily with moving vegetative debris and brush, and one of the options they’d highlighted already was that of grappler trucks.
“These are very fast and effective, especially with larger piles. The result was being able to remove the material faster, but we then have to investigate how we then handle the debris past that time,” Barlow said of the new trucks.
Part of this analysis stems from the fact that Mt. Juliet was able to acquire grappler trucks from surrounding communities, including Lebanon, to help with the cleanup after the tornado. City employees have, therefore, had the time to acclimate themselves with these vehicles to some degree, and they’ve found these to be the most efficient means of operating in current circumstances.
The city was, in fact, already quite close to making this decision beforehand according to Barlow. They were gearing up to present this need to the Board of Commissioners when it came time to determine the department’s necessary budget for the new fiscal year, and budget time is, of course, right around the corner.
“Basically, we already had quotes on obtaining two of these trucks prior to the tornado happening. We had planned on including that in the upcoming budget cycle, so the decision was easy on how to proceed with faster cleanup,” Barlow said. “Anecdotally, we saw from our sister cities assisting us how effective these pieces of machinery have been during this time.”
