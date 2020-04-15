The city of Mt. Juliet has deemed it necessary to temporarily suspend sections of city code pertaining to land development in order to comply with Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.
The City Planning Commission is not scheduled to meet again until May due to compliance with Lee’s order. This stalls city planning projects, however, so to sustain progress for said projects, the city has opted to suspend two sections of the municipal Land Development Code.
The two sections govern procedure for planning projects, requiring recommendation from the Planning Commission before Mayor Ed Hagerty’s board can field those projects as agenda items. In particular, the two suspended sections of city code are sections 8-203.3 and 14-107.3.
Section 8-203 covers administrative procedure for planned unit developments, and the suspended part deals with how planned unit developments gain preliminary approval, which is the purview of the Planning Commission. Since that commission won’t be convening this month, the city has elected to suspend this requirement to avoid stalling projects in the application or preliminary planning stages.
Section 14-107 is a series of amendments to the municipal Land Development Code, and the suspended passage thereof pertains to how developers can apply for an amendment to the city ordinance itself to make allowances for certain facets of their project. The Planning Commission is among three bodies that review this amendment process when it is invoked, however, so the process must now circumnavigate that requirement.
As of April 9, City Manager Kenny Martin distributed a media release in which he officially announced that the Board of Commissioners would only be conducting its public hearings virtually in the month of April in order to comply with social distancing standards. For the same reason, the city has also cancelled the Planning Commission’s April meeting.
In addition to social distancing standards, though, Mt. Juliet also had its own reasons for bolstering compliance. City Hall was recently deemed to be potentially compromised when it was discovered that a city employee who frequented City Hall for work had contracted the virus. Since then, the building was closed and all its employees sent home until the following week.
The closure of City Hall was originally established from March 31 to April 6; during which time, a professional cleaning service was contracted to sterilize the facility via a so-called “deep cleaning” method. Closure was thereafter extended again to April 13, however, with the same reassurances that adjusted operations would soon return to normal.
Now, adjusted operations are adjusting further to keep city staff and residents from having to reenter City Hall and convene in close quarters. Cancelling the Planning Commission meeting, in fact, also comes with tentative plans to make next month’s Planning Commission meeting on May 21 a virtual one, too.
“As we continue to adjust City services due to the current State of Emergency that follows [Gov. Lee’s] ‘Safer at Home’ Executive Order, we made some adjustments to our public meetings to ensure our community and citizens were kept safe and informed,” Martin explained.
Agenda items that have already been submitted with recommendations from the Planning Commission will be fielded on May 11 before the Board of Commissioners for first reading. The current State of Emergency is scheduled to end on April 30, 2020, but many expect it to be extended thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.