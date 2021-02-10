R.J. Corman Railroad Co. has donated $1,500 to the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a gift facilitated by the Wilson County mayor’s office.
The donation is what would have, under normal circumstances, been the company’s annual donation to St. Jude as runners and spectators would board the WeGo Star for the St. Jude Rock N Roll Nashville Marathon.
“We were honored to be able to make this donation to St. Jude despite not having an actual marathon or train event,” said R.J. Corman General Manager of Operations Michael Philpot, is a news release from the county. “In an industry such as ours, the opportunity to donate to organizations like St. Jude using railway, is a delight. It’s been a pleasure working with all those involved with this project and we look forward to working with them in the future.”
The Wilson County mayor’s office is active each year in promotions for the event as well as working to secure an annual sponsor for the train and additional donors.
In years past, runners and spectators would enjoy a hassle-free ride and free parking to and from the marathon. The $15 train tickets would be donated back to the children’s hospital. In addition, R.J. Corman donated an addition $5 per rider back to St. Jude. The onset of COVID caused cancellation of the 2020 event.
“I was delighted to learn that R.J. Corman Railroad Co. wanted to donate to St. Jude despite the cancellation of the 2020 marathon and train event,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I’ve continuously said that this event is a win for everyone. We help support the children of St. Jude and introduce people to the benefits of public transit, all taxpayer free.”
Registration is currently open for the 2021 April marathon and St. Jude is hopeful that Nashville will be back on track for the event.
“Wilson County and R.J. Corman Railroad Co.’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is overwhelming,” said Courtney McMahon, field development contractor for ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Even in the absence of a 2020 marathon, Mayor Hutto’s office still went out of their way to work with this donor to ensure support for St. Jude. R.J. Corman Railroad Company’s unwavering generosity is part of the reason that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.”
2021 marathon registration information can be found at www. runrocknroll.com.
