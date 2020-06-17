Recover Wilson County’s Long Term Recovery Relief Team is available to help anyone affected by the storms on March 3, 2020.
A Long Term Recovery Team is a cooperative body made up of representatives from faith-based, nonprofit, government, business and other organizations working within a community to assist individuals and families as they recover from disaster in a holistic, sustainable and equitable way. You can go to recoverwilson.com to find available resources.
Recover Wilson County also suggests those affected reach out to Tornado Recovery Connection, which has hired caseworkers to work alongside our team. This ensures we are able to best assess needs survivors in the community may have now, or in the future.
Please leave a message at 615-270-9255 and your call will be returned by a case manager from Tornado Recovery Connection. TRC will confidentially document your information and connect you with the Recover Wilson Team. Above all, our team seeks to ensure you know that you are not alone and we are here to serve each affected community member equally as we walk together toward recovery.
— Submitted to the News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.