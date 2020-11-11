Residents of the Wright Farms subdivision in Mt. Juliet were surprised Saturday morning when a hot air balloon settled to the ground in their neighborhood.
Local resident Michael Grebert noticed the colorful craft flying low over the area and followed it to its landing. “I had been to Lowe’s and was coming back when I saw it and thought, ‘What a great photo that would make,’ ” Grebert said.
He followed it over the Silver Springs subdivision, then over Tinnell Valley and finally to where it landed at the corner of Harrisburg Lane and Amhurst Point.
Pilot Howard Holmes of Lebanon said the landing was routine for hot air balloons. The craft took off from a private airstrip off Murfreesboro Road in southern Wilson County, stopped in Gladeville to change passengers, and continued on to Mt. Juliet. Holmes said the balloon had been in the air about 90 minutes and it was time to land. The homeowners where he landed were gracious and allowed him and his crew the use of a yard to deflate and load the balloon into the chase van, he said.
In addition to being a commercial balloon pilot, Holmes is also a private pilot certified to fly single-engine aircraft and well as a flight instructor. While he has a “regular job,” he does offer balloon rides and instruction. His business is called Holmestead Aviation LLC.
