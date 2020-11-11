Speedway Industrial Park has now leased all its existing buildings and continues to develop into an economic hub for Wilson County.
Cold Chain Technologies, a thermal packaging company, is the latest business to invest in the location and started its operations this month. It joins Amazon, FedEx and GEODIS at the growing development and expects to employ 262 workers once it reaches capacity.
“If we build it, they’ll come,” Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson said during the body’s meeting Wednesday. “That’s been what we’re doing … we’re 2 million square feet out there now, 2.2. That’s good for our taxes.”
The park also hopes to add two more buildings measuring more than 1 million square feet combined, according to plans available on its website.
“I think it’s important too … (they’re) dealing locally with contractors as far as paving and infrastructure they’ve got going out there,” JECDB member John Bryan said. “They’re using local guys, and that’s big contracts for these local corporations that are helping them resurface and remodel and that’s a big boost to our local economy.”
Sewer capacity has been the main obstacle when it comes to bringing developments to the park. The reason is that there are roughly 50 acres of Rutherford County between the parking lot and the Nashville Superspeedway.
“Because that interchange is in Rutherford County, Wilson County or Lebanon would have a hard time servicing another county,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “And so that’s where we talked about trying to get that land into Wilson County if possible.”
Hixson also sees potential for Wilson and Rutherford counties to work together and support the area as it grows long-term.
“You’ve got 2.2 million square feet of operations down there and you can probably have up to 10 million square feet of activity down there over the next five to six years,” he said. “They built 2.2 million in two years down there, so that’s the process they’re going to. Eventually, and we’ve had people say, we’re interested in some retail operations at this interchange. Maybe there’s a hotel there that needs to be built. And we don’t know what’s going to happen with the other events, the races or the concerts or whatever, but eventually that’s going to become very attractive to a lot of folks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.