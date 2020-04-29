Gov. Bill Lee issued guidelines for reopening restaurants and retail stores next week at a media briefing held Friday, the first step in a phased economic recovery plan.
Restaurants will be able to open at 50% capacity starting Monday, while retailers will be able to open at 50% capacity on Wednesday. The state recommends employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal hygiene and sanitation guidelines.
“Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”
The guidelines also ask restaurants to keep tables six feet apart and close bar areas, while retailers are asked to implement processes essential businesses have been using such as curbside pickup and senior shopping hours.
Mark Ezell, Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development director, said the state guidelines for restaurants and retailers were developed alongside industry leaders, health experts and elected officials. The state intends to follow the same process when reopening future sectors.
“We need Tennessee businesses, workers and consumers to step up and pledge to follow these guidelines,” Ezell said in a press release. “It is critically important that we maintain our commitment to social distancing and adhere to these new guidelines so that we can continue to reopen our economy.”
Lee said next week’s guidelines will cover gyms, churches, hospitals and physician practices.
“I want to remind you, however that there will be some businesses that will not be slated for potential opening until later in May,” he said. “Close-contact services will continue to be on hold for at least a couple more weeks. Barbershops, salons, tattoo, massage, services that are virtually impossible to socially distance while delivering.”
According to Lee, the state wants to make sure there are enough masks and gloves in place before reopening those industries.
The decision to begin reopening came as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Wilson County rose by one to 196, with 112 patients recovered and the death toll holding at one.
“I want to be clear, we are not returning to business as usual,” Ezell said. “Within the guidelines released today, we ask that businesses allow employees to continue working from home whenever possible. We want to take steps to protect customers and employees, like temperature checks, cleaning and disinfecting protocols and wearing cloth face coverings. We want to continue to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings where appropriate spacing is not possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.