Forty-four Wilson County nonprofits are participating in this year’s The Big Payback event, a 24-hour fundraising drive beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The event has on a special significance for local organizations this year after the March 3 tornado and COVID-19 forced many of them to temporarily shut down.
“We’ve been blessed not to have any known cases, but we’ve had a lot of indirect economic impact,” Cumberland University President Paul Stumb said. “All of our summer activities have been cancelled … and we’ve had to make the adjustments every other school has made in moving classes online.”
Since then, the university has invested in tech upgrades and training for faculty, and distributed funding from the U.S. Department of Education directly to its students — but Stumb said the school’s international students were not eligible to receive it.
“Any money we raise through The Big payback at this juncture will go directly toward those students,” he said. “We have students attending from 41 countries, and we still have about 250 on campus, many of whom are international. That means we have to cover meals and housing expenses for those students.”
While CU has felt COVID-19’s impact on the community, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village was directly affected by the March 3 tornado and Sunday night’s storm.
Coordinator Gwen Scott said the full extent of the damage is still being surveyed as of Monday morning, complicating the nonprofit’s needs heading into the event.
“Before we even thought anything about tornadoes or COVID-19 or anything like that, we were really planning on a big year of educating the kids,” she said. “We have a program called Pioneer Days, and we offer it to all the Wilson County school kids for free. This is something we really want to continue, and it takes money to do all that.”
Scott said the organization hopes to cover the costs of building repairs through a combination of insurance and donations in order to continue hosting Pioneer Days once students are able to go back to school.
“Of course, we also offer tours to just anybody,” she said. “We’ll have people, especially senior groups, who love to tour the Grove. I guess we have a script in our heads about what we want to show off, and we’ve got to see if those things are still there.”
Along with the several buildings damaged or destroyed during the tornado, Fiddlers Grove lost at least one building in Sunday’s storm and saw damage to one donated by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
The tornado also left its mark on Catherine’s Orchestra for All, a music education focused nonprofit that helps local students get involved in marching band programs.
“We go in to the schools and do an instrument petting zoo, and our main focus with those is on fifth graders so they can try out different instruments and see if they’re interested in band,” Executive Director Erin Rheinscheld said. “We were in the middle of doing petting zoos for the Lebanon Special School District when the tornado hit, and it was three weeks before we could go back into Byars Dowdy and get our stuff.”
By then, COVID-19 had surfaced as well, and the organization had to cancel its fundraising activities. Rheinscheld plans to use funds from The Big Payback instead to replace West Wilson Middle School’s instruments lost in the tornado, and the rest will go toward instrument rentals, band fees and related expenses.
“If 10 people donate $20, that’s enough to pay an instrument rental for a kid for three to four months,” she said. “That’s kind of what we’re looking for is small donations, and it means a lot. Everything we’ve been able to do through our foundation has come from the community’s support, and we have no overhead so everything we get goes right back toward the kids.”
The Wilson County Civic League is also taking in donations to benefit local children through its variety of programs.
“We’ve got several programs here,” 1st Vice President Harry Watkins said. “We tutor kids after school and have been doing it for almost 20 years, and we’d be using that money for our tutoring programs. We also have a rec program with basketball for the kids, and an arts program.”
Watkins said the league has left a significant impact on children who get involved and helped many of them begin college careers, and the organization is seeking funding to make it through COVID-19.
“What we’re having to do is put all our programs on hold because a lot of them involve social interaction,” he said. “We’re also having to cancel or postpone a lot of fundraisers.”
Those interested in donating during The Big Payback can also use their money to help animals, including the pets at New Leash on Life. Executive Director Angela Chapman hopes to use those funds to overhaul the dog room, providing more space and less sound.
“What we’re looking at doing lowers the decibel level in the space so it’s less stressful for the dogs,” she said. “We’re in a very old building, and currently the decibels can reach a level that puts the dogs and our staffers at risk for hearing loss. We also want to make visiting a more comfortable experience for the community.”
The shelter has lost out on funding opportunities due to COVID-19 as well, and has temporarily revamped its services to follow health and safety guidelines.
“We have not been able to provide spay and neuter services because of the rules about personal protective equipment (PPE), and we’ve had to postpone our fundraisers,” Chapman said. “So we’ve shifted our model toward providing essential vet services … temporarily, because a lot of people have less money they can spend to go to a veterinarian.”
Chapman said the shelter is thankful for any support it receives during The Big Payback and that its staff hopes to be able to resume normal operations soon.
“That’s the only way we can exist,” she said. “Our program can’t exist to help the community unless we have the community support, and anything we do is all based on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.