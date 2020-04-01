Two Mt. Juliet men and a 17-year-old were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting on Lake Haven Drive that left one victim wounded.
Kevin Jermine McClain, 20, and Cody Dylan Rotroff, 19, are both facing charges following the incident. The 17-year-old is being held in juvenile detention pending a court hearing with charges pending.
According to a release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched after a witness reported a shot fired in front of his residence between two vehicles on the roadway.
Deputy Jason Denson located the victim on Lake Haven Drive, and officers were able to locate the suspects based on a description of the two vehicles.
“The altercation appears to be drug related,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in the release. “These young men that were involved range from 17-20 years old and are making bad choices early in their lives that can be detrimental to themselves and others. The deputies who responded were diligent in their efforts and took those responsible quickly into custody.”
McClain was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, and had an active warrant from the Mt. Juliet Police Department for domestic assault at the time of his arrest.
His bond was set at $30,000, and his court date for the criminal attempt charges is slated for Sept. 8. He is scheduled for a separate court date regarding the domestic assault charge on July 9.
Rotroff was charged with one count of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $20,000 and his court date is slated for Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.