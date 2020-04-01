COVID-19 and the March 3 tornadoes continue to leave their mark on the local economy, and officials are working to keep impacted companies in the community.
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board is working with businesses that lost facilities to the tornado, and expects to see an estimated 1,800 or more local jobs maintained.
“Right now I can talk about a couple of projects that have transferred,” JECDB Executive Director G.C. Hixson said. “We have a few other businesses we’re working with that are likely to relocate in the community, but the process hasn’t been finalized. All together, the businesses we’re relocating represent close to 1,800 employees if you include those.”
Optoro and FedEx Supply Chain have both committed to move from Eastgate Boulevard to Park 840, which Hixson said accounts for half of that estimate.
“After the tornado impacted our Mt. Juliet warehouse, we relocated to a new warehouse in Lebanon within a few days,” Optoro said in a company statement. “Fortunately, our flexible technology allowed us to resume operations within 100 hours of opening our new space.”
Hixson said the local Optoro has roughly 300 employees who work with online retailers to manage and resell returned products. The company is continuing operations amid concerns over COVID-19.
“Our team is working together to ensure full operational efficiency as quickly as possible,” the company statement reads, “While adhering to CDC guidelines on how to ensure a safe workplace for our entire warehouse staff and all our partners.”
FedEx Supply Chain is moving to an approximately 558,000 square foot facility on the east side of Park 840.
“Two FedEx Supply Chain facilities experienced damage in the March 3 storm, a facility in Lebanon and another in Mount Juliet,” FedEx Logistics Communications Advisor Kelsey Lawrence said. “Our facility in Lebanon has resumed operations. Many of our Mt. Juliet team members have been temporarily relocated to work in another FedEx Supply Chain facility in Smyrna. The remaining team members will be returning to work in waves, and we are exploring options for next steps.”
Hixson said the building that was hit on Eastgate has about 500 to 600 employees, and that the JECDB has worked with the city of Lebanon to help them relocate.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said retaining those businesses is going to be an important step for the city and county moving forward.
“I think the impact of those businesses at Eastgate remaining here is significant for our economy,” he said. “I’m very grateful that they were able to remain — it’s a tragedy that they lost their buildings during the storm so I’m happy to see them recovering.”
For Hixson, helping companies along that path was a top priority in the wake of the tornado. He noted that states like Kentucky and North Carolina were offering similar locations for logistics companies in their cities.
“Being able to work with developers and provide a pipeline for these companies has really helped us,” he said. “In the next nine months or so, we’ll also have the properties where they were located as options for new businesses looking to come into town.”
