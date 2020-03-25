In the aftermath of the March 3 tornado, some of the victims who lost less than everything are decrying their insurance providers for what they perceive as callous claim dodging tactics.
An uproar against insurance providers has erupted online among Mt. Juliet citizens as they file claims and get responses. It began with scores of posts on Facebook from people commiserating about their experiences with their insurers.
Jennifer Tucker first pushed the snowball down the hill when she posted an exasperated explanation of her own experience on the Facebook group, Hip Mt. Juliet. She railed against Progressive for how they made her feel and asked how others were faring. The responses flooded in, mostly from Mt. Juliet residents who either suffered tornado damage themselves or knew someone else who did.
Tucker lives right off Beckwith Road about a quarter-mile from Golden Bear Parkway. Her car and the deck on her home were both crushed under a relatively giant, old oak tree uprooted from her yard by the tornado and dropped back down. The tree’s size alone had already made it an insurance liability.
Tucker describes her experience as getting off scot-free compared to others who lost their lives or lost everything because the tree was inches from landing differently and collapsing the side of the house she was in at the time. Home insurance, however, turned out to be the smaller hassle for her when she started trying to replace her 2013 Toyota Camry SE.
The SE is one of the rarer Camry models, but she credits Camrys for her being alive today after surviving a hit in one from a drunk driver years ago. As such, she only wants Camrys. Progressive, her insurer, explained to her that their job was not to replace the car but provide the cash value for it. The original value they gave her was about $7,000, which they later took back to give her $5,400 instead.
Progressive sent Tucker a list of six SE models in the local area as comparable vehicles on which to base their cash value estimate, but Tucker, being an exclusive Camry shopper, was skeptical about this.
“I’m like, ‘where the (blank) did you find all these? I can’t find that many in this area,’ ” Tucker said.
This led her to check VIN numbers and dealerships at which these cars were allegedly located. Upon calling the dealerships for two of the six cars, she was told that they didn’t have the cars Progressive said they had; the models Progressive reported were not the models the dealerships claimed they were.
The VINs for two other cars on the list were incomplete, which meant she couldn’t verify their existence either. This left her with two vehicles to compare, and those were the most expensive, which would ordinarily be good news for her claim. The problem is that the four unverifiable vehicles were considerably less expensive, weighing the average cost down, and the average is the basis for the cash value she’s supposed to get in her claim.
“It’s blatantly obvious to anyone who has a half-ounce of intelligence,” Tucker said. “You guys are putting in cars to weigh down the average that technically don’t exist. The car may exist, but it’s not an SE, so in this situation, it doesn’t exist.”
Tucker has found friends in similar situations, and she’s preparing to consult an attorney. She says she knows several tornado victims who are struggling to get fair treatment from insurers.
