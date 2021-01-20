The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners has appointed Bill Trivett to serve as District 2 Commissioner, avoiding a special election and filling Mayor James Maness’ former seat.
Trivett will be sworn in on Jan. 28 and serve through the city’s next regular election in November 2022. He has not previously held public office, and currently works as an operations, compliance and environmental manager for real estate firm JLL. The Democrat attempted to contact Trivett for comment on his appointment, but he had not responded as of press time.
Six candidates applied for the seat and held private interviews with members of the commission, but did not appear before the board because of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele’s motion to allow each of them three minutes to publicly outline their positions died for lack of a second.
“In the summer a year-and-a-half ago, I was a candidate speaking before the board and bidding for this empty seat,” she said. “So this time, personally speaking, I think it’s unfortunate that the six candidates who have applied for the empty District 2 seat won’t have the same opportunity as I did to speak before the board and the public for the allotted three minutes.”
Commissioners had previously voted to limit discussion on the appointment to 30 minutes because Milele’s own appointment came after weeks of deadlock. The city was also prepared to request a special election if commissioners were unable to reach an agreement this time.
“I’m personally not going through what we went through with Commissioner Milele again,” Vice Mayor Ray Justice said. “That was the most torturous, brutal experience I think I’ve ever been through.”
However, history threatened to repeat itself when each member of the commission nominated a different candidate. Former Mt. Juliet Mayor Linda Elam, former Mt. Juliet Fire Department Assistant Chief of Training & Volunteers Shawn Donovan and local realtor Lisa Neff were also considered before Trivett was approved 3-1 (candidates Will Sellers and Jeff Hartline did not receive nominations).
Commissioners also deferred an ordinance to rezone two properties on N. Mt. Juliet Road from office professional service (OPS) to commercial town center (CTC). Those lots are located at 808 and 830 N. Mt. Juliet Road and were destroyed in the March 3 tornado.
“I have been in business here in Mt. Juliet since 2007,” applicant David Gnewikow, of Advanced Hearing Solutions, said. “We walked up on March 3 to see everything we’ve worked for destroyed. I hope you’ve never experienced it, I hope you guys didn’t experience it, but to walk up and see your entire life laying in your front parking lot is pretty disturbing.”
Gnewikow’s vision for the property is similar to Robinson Crossing, also on N. Mt. Juliet Road. He said his goal is to help business owners like himself that were impacted by the tornado and COVID-19 while benefiting the community.
“I had insurance that covered a 1972 ranch house — that’s my fault, not yours — but you guys understand the costs of building,” he said. “I can’t rebuild a medical office for $150,000, so if I go back alone and I attempt to rebuild on 808 N. Mt. Juliet Road by myself, I’m going to be in debt for a long, long time on a piece of property that was basically almost paid for.”
The current zoning is for lower-traffic businesses like administrative offices and medical services, while CTC zoning supports higher-traffic businesses like retail and food service. The item was met with debate from both citizens and commissioners during a lengthy discussion.
“I’m a real estate broker by trade, I’m a land developer, so I’m typically the one who’s supporting and promoting growth and higher density and so on,” Darin Cunningham of Fairview Drive said. “The nearby residents, it doesn’t benefit. The things that you’ve probably heard from others tonight — increased traffic. It’s already a situation when you pull out at Clearview Drive and Mt. Juliet Road you can’t make a left hand turn, so you add more businesses there it’s more traffic … with the increased number of people coming there for businesses, potential for increased crime is there.”
Cunningham added that he sees little to no benefit for the public as a whole because of COVID-19’s impact leaving many existing commercial spaces available for use.
“While we understand and are certainly sympathetic to residents’ fears of what is to come, we cannot argue against unsubstantiated fears that are sometimes fueled by social media platforms,” Jessica Gore of Para Design said. “The city zoning ordinance already has provisions in place for adjacent developments such as this. Our clients are aware and will comply with all city buffering requirements.”
Gore also addressed concerns about increased crime in the area if the development moves forward.
“We can point to any neighborhood in Mt. Juliet where petty crime happens,” she said. “We can blame it on them coming over from Hermitage, where I live, we can blame it on commercial. I think, unfortunately, it’s something that does happen, and I think we also need to consider the fact that while Belinda City did not want Providence, I would say their home values have gone up exponentially since the development of Providence.”
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner said the kinds of businesses allowed under a commercial town center zoning are more likely to attract crime than those in other neighborhoods.
“We have a unique situation with this property where it’s within an eighth of a mile of a major interstate,” District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner said. “To think that fast food restaurants are not going to draw traffic down to that area where it’s already congested, I think is being a little naïve. To think that potentially pawn shops, jewelry stores, banks are not going to be subjects of criminal activity is naïve … even retail, we’ve had recently a brick thrown through a retail store not too long ago.”
According to Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen, pawn shops would not be a permitted use under CTC zoning. She said her department supports the rezoning, but recommended the applicant request a deferral to work on a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay. That would allow the city to propose conditions to alleviate citizen concerns.
Mt. Juliet Chief of Police James Hambrick said he does not expect to see a significant increase in crime if the development were approved, noting that most of the department’s calls about shoplifting come from big box stores.
“Even in our other residents and communities, we have crime,” he said. “What we do is, we’ll do the best that we can to protect our citizens and those that are using businesses as we currently do. But I don’t see just an overall expansion or increase in crime one way or another. “
In addition, the commission approved the second and final reading of a vote to install three new traffic signals for a combined $900,000. The item covers a signal at the intersection of Lebanon Road and S. Greenhill Road, along with Curd Road and Oakhall Drive’s intersections with N. Mt. Juliet Road.
“The reason we’re asking for this is because there was a red light at N. Greenhill Road before the extension was made where the new Green Hill High School is,” Justice said during the commission’s Dec. 28, 2020 meeting. “When they took that traffic light down, they had moved that traffic light down to N. Greenhill where the high school is. Unfortunately, there was a lot of pressure at that point put now on S. Greenhill and the corresponding intersection of Santa Fe Trail.”
Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow estimated that a signal at S. Greenhill could be put in place by the spring. The other two signals will likely see a longer turnaround time because of the site survey process.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners’ next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.
