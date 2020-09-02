Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County is slated to open Monday with an array of specialized services, including diagnostic assessments, medical oncology and radiation oncology.
One of only 51 Comprehensive Cancer Centers designated by the National Cancer Institute, Vanderbilt-Ingram offers treatment options unique to the region provided by internationally renowned physicians.
Vanderbilt-Ingram has helped launch treatments through clinical trials that have become new standards for cancer care, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies. In addition to its NCI designation, Vanderbilt-Ingram is one of 30 members of the National Comprehensive Care Network focused on multi-disciplinary approaches to advance better treatments for complex, aggressive and rare cancers.
“We are excited to better serve people in Wilson County and the surrounding area with a closer and more convenient location for cancer care. This is more than a clinic. It is a full-fledged multi-disciplinary Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center location,” said Jennifer Pietenpol, director of Vanderbilt-Ingram.
The Wilson County facility is one of only four centers in the nation equipped with an Ethos radiotherapy system, a treatment system newly approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This new technology integrates imaging with treatment delivery, allowing radiation oncologists to see changes in patient anatomy, adapt treatment plans within minutes and deliver the therapy within a typical 15-minute timeslot. The technology enables radiation oncologists to quickly change treatment plans if a targeted tumor has changed size or shape.
“The radiation oncology clinic in Wilson County has been fully upgraded to provide the latest treatment options in a beautiful new clinic that is fully integrated with medical oncology services,” said Dr. Eric Shinohara, chair of radiation oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Surgical oncology will be supervised by Dr. Sam S. Chang, Vanderbilt-Ingram chief surgical officer.
“Providing surgical input and expertise in a comprehensive setting will optimize focused and individualized care in this region and continues to facilitate all that Vanderbilt-Ingram offers for patients and their families,” said Chang.
The opening of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County follows the Aug. 1, 2019, acquisition of the Wilson County hospital by VUMC.
“We are committed to investing in services for our community as we advance the Vanderbilt mission to improve health throughout the region while meeting patients’ needs wherever they are,” said Jay Hinesley, president of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County is located at 1411 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
— Submitted to the Democrat
