Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital closed its COVID-19 assessment site in Lebanon on Friday, according to Traci Pope, the hospital’s director of community relations.
The site, Vanderbilt Integrated Primary Care at 1616 W. Main St., will returned to normal patient care Monday, with extended days and hours of Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pope said Vanderbilt has in place the following steps to keep patients and employees safe as it restarts procedures and expands outpatient clinic services:
• All patients coming to outpatient clinics will undergo temperature and COVID-19 symptom screenings and will be required to wear masks. Patients without masks will be provided one upon arrival.
• Patients having procedures or surgeries involving general anesthetics will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure.
• All VWCH employees will continue to be temperature checked daily and will also be screened at building entrances for common symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, employees will wear masks in all clinical care environments and in all public spaces at VWCH, including hallways, lobbies, meeting rooms and cafeterias.
• Chairs in waiting areas are spaced to fulfill physical distancing requirements. We also offer “virtual waiting rooms” at many of our offsite locations allowing patients to stay in the vehicles rather than in waiting rooms until time for their visit.
“Our primary concern as we do this is safety — protecting our staff and our patients,” Pope said in an email. “We would like our community to know, it is no longer necessary to delay care that is important to your health.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital resumed treating COVID-19 patients locally last week, rather than sending them to Nashville. The local facility currently has three COVID-19 patients, Pope said.
