WeGo Public Transit is rolling out an investment of more than $19 million in Wilson County through a series of large-scale projects that could boost the local economy.
Rebuilt locomotives and passenger cars, a mobile-friendly ticket system, railway improvements and an expanded parking lot at the Mt. Juliet Station are in the works, and the service hosted a ride-along in the first completed cars Wednesday.
“We’ve known over the years that cars can get a little old, a little tired,” WeGo CEO Stephen Bland said. “These will easily have a life of 15 years or better. With fact that it’s all stainless steel construction, you see really no corrosion.”
Eight refurbished cars are entering service this month, and WeGo plans to finish its slate of improvements by the end of 2021. Officials are also planning new development around the stations.
“We are most excited about the Mt. Juliet Station upgrades and are greatly appreciative of the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and WeGo’s investment and partnership in our great community,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said in an email to the Democrat. “The beautification upgrades and expansion of parking will go a long way in enhancing comfort, convenience and additional ridership.”
Mt. Juliet plans to create a town square in the area, starting with Vintage Station North. The development includes 220 residential units and commercial office space, and expects to start renting around September.
“Our vision, and the reason that our main courtyard is right across from the station, is so that people seamlessly flow back and forth when they get on and get off the train,” project developer Matt Gardner said. “Really, the heart of our project is the train station.”
Lebanon also expects growth from the projects, though its own depot is difficult to build property around.
“I was on the county commission years ago when they started talking about public transit, and it’s certainly living up to expectations,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “I hope it will bring more sales tax money in, and eventually I think people will start using it to come into Lebanon instead of from here.”
WeGo recently completed a planning study that could see the transit system build an extension to the Wilson County Expo Center.
If the improvements are completed on schedule, the service may be able to add those extensions in a post COVID-19 climate.
“Our regional service, which is largely commuter and office driven, has absolutely gone through the floor,” Bland said. “We’re only at about 15% of our normal ridership as more people work from home. On the city system, we probably bottomed out at about a third and now we’re back up to about half, or a little more.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that ridership climbing back up means less interstate traffic, fewer accidents and carbon emissions and more Nashville workers moving in.
“We also love to see developments along the route, and we want more of those to happen,” he said. “Not only for young professionals, but also for seniors. They’re giving up their keys to be able to get on the train and run into Nashville, catch a bus, go where they want to and come back, so senior developments are a big deal too. We’re always talking to developers about identifying properties.”
