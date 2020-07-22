Kevin Sanders has been promoted to senior vice president-West Wilson market leader by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Sanders has served in the Mt. Juliet and West Wilson County markets for his entire Wilson Bank & Trust career. He began his career with WBT as a bank trainee in May 2005. Sanders went on to hold the roles of assistant manager at the U.S. 70 location, as well as manager at both the Providence and North Mt Juliet Road offices.
“Kevin has a great understanding of the Wilson Bank & Trust culture, a great lending background and is operationally sound,” said WBT President John Foster. “In this new role Kevin will be a member of the senior management team and lead the North Mt Juliet Road, Gladeville, Highway 70 and Providence offices.”
As a class of 2000 Mt. Juliet High School graduate, he went on to earn a double major in general management and human resource management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Sanders received his MBA from UTC in 2005. Additionally, he completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2016.
Sanders married his wife Renee in 2008 and they have three children, Weston, 7, and twin 5-year-old girls Ada and Ashlynn. He currently serves on the Mt Juliet Chamber Board of Directors and most recently served as board chair. He is the current president of the Mt Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club. Sanders is also a member of the 2010 class of Leadership Wilson. When Sanders is not at work or serving in the community, he enjoys spending time on the lake and ball fields with his family. He and his family live in Mt. Juliet and are active members of Providence United Methodist Church.
