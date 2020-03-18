Following a request from Gov. Bill Lee in response to the growing coronavirus crisis, public schools in Wilson County will remain closed until at least March 31.
“Our district will comply with his request,” Wilson County Schools posted on its website. “We will have more information on this throughout the week.”
The governor released the following statement Monday morning:
“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. ... We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
Wilson County Schools Family Resource Center supervisor Anne Barger and Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson both said the two districts are working on developing a plan to feed and educate children.
After meeting with WSC Director Donna Wright and Deputy Director Mickey Hall on Monday afternoon, Barger said the district will be contacting the families of free and reduced lunch students to determine needs and arrange to deliver food from the schools.
Benson said there are two areas of focus, both locally and statewide. First is feeding the schoolchildren. Second is “continuation of learning.” While he said the district is awaiting further direction from the state, he anticipates there will be some sort of electronic instruction with the means to ensure every student is able to access it regardless of resources.
But, he cautioned, “This is a moving target and everything is rapidly changing.”
Less than five hours after making the school announcement, Lee and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton issued a statement saying the legislature would limit its business to the constitutionally required job of passing a balanced budget.
Meanwhile, shoppers are finding store shelves bare of such necessities as toilet paper, pasta, bread and water. In response, major retailers such as Walmart and Publix have announced shortened store hours to allow staff to clean and sanitize as well as restock shelves.
The number of cases in Tennessee was 52, as of 2 p.m. Monday. No cases have been reported in Wilson County. Most are in Davidson, with 25, and Williamson, with 18.
The goal, from the federal level down to the local level, is to slow the spread of the disease. The federal Centers for Disease Control recommended Monday that for the next eight weeks, any gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed.
