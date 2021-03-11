Services for Lawrence, 82, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature check strictly enforced.
Survivors include son Desmond Rucker; nieces Catherin Lawrence and Saber Lawrence; granddaughter Itoshia Rucker; great-granddaughters Za’Niya Grady and Ta’Miya Grady; great-great-grandson Key’Anthony Stewart; great-niece Debra (Mark) Hasting; devoted friend Shirley Bates; goddaughter Sharon Greer; special friends at Neuble Monument and Market Street Church of Christ; roommate Gilbert Joseph Wright; and the staff of “C” Hall at Quality Center.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
