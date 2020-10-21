Death Notices
Elma Ortega, age 73, of Hermitage, TN, died Oct. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Herman Mark Coleman, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Oct. 15, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Therese Montera Wood, age 57, of LaVergne, TN, died Oct. 14, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Lori Ann Thurman Murphy, age 46, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Oct. 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert Emerson Frick, age 80, of Lebanon, died Oct. 10, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Timothy G. Byrne, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 12, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Jane Camilla Neil Belcher, age 81, of Lebanon, died Oct. 11, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
