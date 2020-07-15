Donald Glenn “Donnie” Allen, age 64, of Lebanon, TN, died July 10, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Donna Jean Strader, age 60, of Lebanon, TN, died July 8, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Joe Buford “J.B.” Jones, age 86, of Lebanon, TN, died July 6, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Brownie Dale Hall, age 66, of Lebanon, TN, died July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Lebanon’s First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 227 E. Main Street, with services to follow. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Teena Dawn Andrews, 58, of Lebanon, died Monday, July 6, 2020. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.
Ina Ellese Easterly Neal, age 87, of Mt. Juliet, died July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time at the chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Drive and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
