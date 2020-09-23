Death Notices
James Edward Eakes, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 14, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Johnnie Delerance Cade, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Rob Barga, age 48, of Lebanon, died Sept. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Verna Mae (Fortenberry) Horne, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 11, 2020. Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361, www.dignitymemorial.com.
Tanner Langford, age 25, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 14, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Frank Winfred Herzer, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Catherine “Cathy” Deason, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
