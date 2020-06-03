Jerry Carroll Malone, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, died May 25, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Cecelia Rubbert, age 58, died Friday, May 22, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Bryon M. Grizzard, age 52, of Little Rock, Arkansas and formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Dorothy Cunningham, age 93, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Jimmy Raines, age 82, died Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN. The funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Sellars Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Ruth Lee Harris, age 84, of Lavergne, died May 31, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.