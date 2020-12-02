Death Notices
Helen Williamson Kennedy, age 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 26, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James Andrew Johnson, age 83, of Lebanon, died Nov. 21, 2020. Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 615-889-0361, www.dignitymemorial.com.
Wilma Dean “Deanie” Thompson, age 80, died Nov. 23, 2020. Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 615-889-0361, www.dignitymemorial.com.
