Terry Lee Kibler, age 71, of Hermitage, TN, died Friday, July 3, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Drive, Mount Juliet, TN. A celebration of a life will follow immediately afterward. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Katherine Gayle Doak, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Jerri Lynn Texter Rhodes, age 51, of Watertown, TN, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
William “Danny” Wright, age 70, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. The Memorial Service is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Thursday. The family requests that visitors wear masks. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Bobby Wayne Eaton, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
