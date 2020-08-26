Patricia Faye Avant, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 21, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles H. “J.R.” Mobley Jr., age 67, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 19, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Phineas Raydean Dorris Jr., age 53, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 21, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles Albert Bruning, age 72, of Lebanon, died Aug. 18, 2020. Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Aug. 28, at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Inurnment will be 1 p.m. at Nashville National Cemetery, 1420 Gallatin ike, Madison, TN. Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. till mass. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
