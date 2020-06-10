Mildred Lloyd, age 97, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Sue Kathy Brewington Smith, age 70, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Donna Parkhurst Sloan, age 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-44-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Robert Campbell Chambers, age 91, of Lebanon, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-44-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
David Rex Jones Sr., age 84, of Lebanon, TN, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
