Death Notices
Timothy A. Kimberly, age 61, died Feb. 14, 2021. Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
Martha Gladys Wharton Corder, age 103, of Lebanon, died Feb. 12, 2021. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
Amy Richardson Woody, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 15, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
