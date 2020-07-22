Barbara Jean Bair, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, died July 15, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Margie Griffin Oakley, age 79, of Lebanon, died July 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Visitation is 11 a.m. to service time Wednesday. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Ligon & Bobo Funeral home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
Dwight “Herbie” Lovett, age 84, died July 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at Cainsville United Methodist Church, 16365 Cainsville Road, Lascassas, TN. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Evone Thompson, age 77, died July 18, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
