Katie Mai Presley, age 97 of Mt. Juliet passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Parlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Gary L. Mize Sr., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
James Norton Prewitt, passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 91. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
Beverly Wylene Rohtert, age 73, of Lebanon, TN, died March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara Love Elkins, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 2, 2020. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Larry Douglas Tidwell, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Patricia Ann Griffin, age 71, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Daniel Gray Rickman, 86, passed away on Sunday at his residence. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Eddie Arnold Partlow, 77, has died. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Harvey “Byron” Edwards, 90, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2020 in Mt. Juliet, TN. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
