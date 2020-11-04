Death notices
Frank Lee LaRue, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 30, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Charles Ray Johnson, age 68, died Oct. 30, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
David Wayne Gray, age 48, died Nov. 1, 2020. Services are private. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Ashley Gayle Dyer, age 36, of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Letty Belle Hayes Long, age 70, of Hermitage, died Oct. 26, 2020. No funeral services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Charles Vaughn Jr., 57, died Oct. 18, 2020. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117, www.neuble momumentfuneral home.com.
Elizabeth List Cooper, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 24, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, www.bondmemorial.com.
Gennaro Giovanni Andre Daniele, age 29, of Hermitage, died Oct. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, www.bondmemorial.com.
Charles Ray “Chuck” Sheppard, age 50, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 23, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, www.bondmemorial.com.
Polly Stark, age 76, of Lebanon, died Oct. 14, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-757-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
