Death Notices
Marjorie “Margie” Marie McClanahan Parsons Blanton, age 89, of Lebanon, died Jan. 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Lyle Joseph Griffith, age 28, of Lebanon, died Jan. 15, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Martha Helen Jordan Dillahay, age 87, died Jan. 14, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Perry Joe Carlton, age 83, of Lebanon, died Jan. 13, 2021. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
James Hager, age 58, died Jan. 13, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Grady W. “Ted” Lambert, age 96, died Jan. 8, 2021. Hermitage Funeral Home, 615-889-0361.
Julian Haley Sampson, age 79, of Lebanon, died Jan. 14, 2021. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
Alphonso Llywellyn “Pony” Ashworth, age 59, of Lebanon, died Jan. 9, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
James E. Elmore, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 7, 2021. He will be buried at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Jan. 27, 2021. D.M. Goff Funeral Home, 931-839-2311.
