Raymond, Scott Alan, age 59, passed away on March 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later to be determined date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Johnny Henley, age 70, of Hermitage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Gloria Renee Campbell, age 62, of Old Hickory, TN, died March 25, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Roy Hugh Hilton, age 83, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samuel “Sam” James McVicker, age 29, passed away on March 28, 2020. No services are scheduled. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
