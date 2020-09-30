Death Notices
Kitty Gene Houghton Kirkland, age 75, of Tullahoma, TN died Sept. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Steven William Hicks, age 69, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Stephen Wilson Mitchell, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 23, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Linda Kay Bradfield Speight, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 22, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James L. Page, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 27, 2020. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 2-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. until the service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Angelita Helton “Angie” Spradling, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Dr., Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
