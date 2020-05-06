Sammy Hulse, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away on April 30, 2020 at age 70. The Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarfuneralservices.com.
Cyril “Bo” Cathcart, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
Jimmie Dale White, drag racer, football player, and accomplished artist, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Robert Wright, age 81, passed away on April 29, 20201. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
