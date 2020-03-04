Shaw, Bernadine Patricia, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Tyler Raye Pumphrey, age 30, of Lebanon, TN, died February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Blanche Ellen McGee, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 26, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, IN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663,www.bondmemorial.com.
