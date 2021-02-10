Death Notices
David Christopher Waller, age 35, of Nashville, died Feb. 4, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at Agape Church, 3431 Beckwith Rd., Mt Juliet, TN.
Nannie “Nan” Marie Sexton Asbill, age 83, of Watertown, died Feb. 4, 2021. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
