Juanita Joyce Pirtle, age 48, died July 29, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles “Charlie” Thomas Witt Jr., age 63, of Old Hickory died July 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Phillip Morris Horton, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died July 30, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Nancy Toy Warrion, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, died July 27, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Debra Jean “Debbie” Bubel, age 64, of Old Hickory, TN, died July 25, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert “Robbie” Madewell, age 49, of Whites Creek, died July 27, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ruth Overbey Clifton, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died July 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samuel Wright McAneny IV, age 64, of Madion, TN, died July 26. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 26, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Matthew Lee Taylor, age 20, died July 24, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Jaime Gabriel Bartolo Jr., age 16, died July 25, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Debbie Brown, age 62, of Old Hickory, TN, died July 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
