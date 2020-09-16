Shirley Mae Lupardus Holbert, age 78, died Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with interment following in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Gary Hatfield, age 66, died Sept. 9, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Gracie Mae Oldham Carver, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 10, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Monica Ann Marie Doll, age 47, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Marvin Mancuso, age 87, died Sept. 11, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Shirley Faye Adams, age 84, died Sept. 6, 2020. The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is 4 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Leopoldo Jose Araujo Medina, age 65, died Sept. 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
