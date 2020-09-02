William Edward “Ed” Rice Jr., age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert Brud “Coach” Spickard Sr., age 88, of Gladeville, died Aug. 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Bob Hraba, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Norman J. Rhodes, age 89, of Wilson County, TN, died Aug. 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lucy Aline Agee, age 95, died Aug. 25, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Katherine “Kathy” Bradford, age 56, of Old Hickory, TN died Aug. 23, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Tammy Jo Stout Locke, age 51, of Hermitage, TN died Aug. 24, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
